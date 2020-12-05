Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

