Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

