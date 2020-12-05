Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

