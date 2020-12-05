Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 89,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

