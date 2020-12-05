TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,882,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,879,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

