Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 68.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.