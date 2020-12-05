Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $16.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

TGI stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Triumph Group by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

