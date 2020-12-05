True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded True North Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$564.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 155.50%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

