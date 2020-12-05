Truist Upgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to “Hold”

Truist upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

ATRO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Astronics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Astronics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

