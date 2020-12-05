Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) a C$25.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.50.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.63. The company has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

