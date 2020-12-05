Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.