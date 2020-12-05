UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.20 ($20.24). The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

