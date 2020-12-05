UBS Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $238.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.74.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $213.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $213.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.