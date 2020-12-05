UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Goodbody upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

