UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

