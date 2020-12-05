Unification Price Up 6.8% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Unification has a total market capitalization of $337,228.79 and $25,095.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00156010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00952104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00254299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00473361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00156874 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.