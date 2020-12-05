United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of URI stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.30. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

