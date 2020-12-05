United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.