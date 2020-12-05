Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLO. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.