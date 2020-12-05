ValuEngine Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.24.

Shares of ACI opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,180,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,078,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

