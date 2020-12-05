ValuEngine Downgrades AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. AMMO has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Get AMMO alerts:

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.