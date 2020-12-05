ValuEngine Downgrades Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Atomera has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

