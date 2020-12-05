ValuEngine Downgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

