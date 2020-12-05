ValuEngine Downgrades BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on BlueCity in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BlueCity stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueCity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

