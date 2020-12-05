ValuEngine Downgrades BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on BlueCity in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
BlueCity stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $35.89.
BlueCity Company Profile
BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.
