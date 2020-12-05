ValuEngine Downgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.