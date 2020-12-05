ValuEngine Downgrades Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.