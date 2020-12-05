ValuEngine Downgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FROG. Piper Sandler started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.