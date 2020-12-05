ValuEngine Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

