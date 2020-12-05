ValuEngine Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on W. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.38.

NYSE W opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $125,503.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,521 shares of company stock valued at $137,182,745 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,283,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

