ValuEngine Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Workiva stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $9,792,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Workiva by 361.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

