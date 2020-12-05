ValuEngine Downgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DAO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Youdao from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

DAO opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Youdao has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.70) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

