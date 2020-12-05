ValuEngine Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.