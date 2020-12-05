ValuEngine Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.