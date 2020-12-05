ValuEngine Lowers P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PIOE opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. P10 has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc in December 2017.

