ValuEngine Lowers Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:RPMT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of -0.62. Rego Payment Architectures has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

