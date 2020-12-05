ValuEngine Lowers Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:RPMT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of -0.62. Rego Payment Architectures has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
About Rego Payment Architectures
