ValuEngine Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

AAT stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 45,008 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 357,229 shares of company stock worth $8,279,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 853,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 284,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 215,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

