ValuEngine Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.