ValuEngine Upgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NYSE:SALT opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

