ValuEngine Upgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $154.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.25. Research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $20,455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

