Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $109,940,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 100,105 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 125,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after buying an additional 93,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,606,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.07. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

