Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $237,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

