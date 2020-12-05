Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Stake Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 539,516 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 701.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

NYSE VEDL opened at $7.14 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.