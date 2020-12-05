Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,640 shares of company stock worth $5,421,573 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.