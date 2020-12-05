Vestcor Inc Sells 38,694 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyson Foods by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

