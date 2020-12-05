Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

