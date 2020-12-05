Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

VST stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 704,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

