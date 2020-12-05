VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VIVUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

VVUSQ opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -3.25. VIVUS has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29.

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

