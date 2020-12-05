Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

