Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

