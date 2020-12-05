Wedbush Begins Coverage on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

